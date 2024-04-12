Ant-infested Samosa! Students Allegedly Find Dead Ants Inside Their Snack in Delhi University Canteen, Video Surfaces

Two samosas with the unexpected addition of dead ants in the potato filling were seen in the video, which was posted on Instagram.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 12, 2024 01:20 PM IST

Every college student has a traditional longing for samosas from the campus canteen. Imagine, though, that just when you're about to savour a freshly made, hot samosa, you find dead ants within it. In a recently surfaced video, Delhi University students had to live out that terrifying fear when they found their samosas to be ant-infested. Two samosas with the unexpected addition of dead ants in the potato filling were seen in the video, which was posted on the Instagram page @du__india. “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from the canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food”, read the caption to the post which is currently doing rounds on social media. Uttarakhand: Students Find Insects in Food at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University’ Mess, Probe Ordered.

Ant-infested Samosas in the Delhi University Canteen 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Ants in Samosa Delhi University Samosa Viral Video
Editor's Choice
