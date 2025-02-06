NASA often issues warnings when asteroids come in close proximity to Earth and when they are within the specified limits, especially if one is set to zoom past our planet soon. Sometimes, warnings have also been issued about asteroids potentially impacting or colliding with Earth. In the most recent update, NASA has warned about the asteroid Y4, also called 2024 YR4, which is nearly the size of a football. There is a chance that this ‘city-killer’ asteroid could hit Earth in 2032. There is a 1 in 83 chance of it impacting the planet. This news, however, has sparked several Asteroid 2024 YR4 memes and hilarious jokes online. While some netizens are joking that finally there is some good news, others are saying that it is a problem for 2032. View the posts below. Asteroid Y4: City-Devastating Space Rock, Nearly Size of a Football Field, Causes Major Concern Among Global Space Agencies, Should You Be Worried?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadcasm (@sadcasm.og)

Sounds Like a 2032 Problem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • MEMES & MEME-CULTURE (@memezar)

Finally, Some Good News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hustle (@thehustledaily)

All In on This!

ALL IN ON ASTEROID HITTING THE EARTH IN 2032 AND KILLING EVERYONE!!!! https://t.co/7kyqkDvTxS pic.twitter.com/bWbWPhJ0H6 — Koda (@kodasodaloada) February 2, 2025

Whooaa!!

'City-killer' asteroid has a 1-in-83 chance of smashing into Earth in 2032, NASA says. pic.twitter.com/CjDKo4D44A — Adam (@RMEChief) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)