A Barbie superfan from Germany named Bettina Dorfmann holds the world record for possessing the largest collection of Barbie dolls since 2005. The 62-year-old Barbie superfan has been collecting the iconic character for 30 years, and she’s amassed an impressive collection of 15,000 different dolls. Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle to share pictures of Bettina with her doll collection. Bettina could be seen posing with her large collection of Barbie dolls that she collected over the years. Margot Robbie's Barbie Premiere Looks: 5 Times Australian Actress Stole the Show With Her Doll-Inspired Looks at Movie Promotional Events Across the World.

Check Bettina's Barbie Collection Here:

View this post on Instagram

