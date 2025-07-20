In a bizarre twist of online romance fraud, a Belgian man named Michel drove 472 miles (760 km) to France believing he was finally going to meet his “future wife,” French model and Miss France 2007 runner-up Sophie Vouzelaud. Instead, he was greeted by her actual husband, Fabien Boutamine, who filmed the encounter and posted it online. In the now-viral clip, Fabien says, “I’m the current husband,” after Michel insists he’s Sophie’s fiancé. The awkward confrontation revealed Michel had fallen victim to a scam, having sent USD 35,000 to someone impersonating Sophie online. Sophie later confirmed the incident on Instagram, warning fans about fake accounts. Michel, finally realising he was duped, admitted, “Something might indeed be wrong.” US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

