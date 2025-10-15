A video showing a man begging inside a moving Namma Metro train in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, drawing public attention and concern. The 34-second clip captures the man, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, asking for money from seated passengers in the last coach while the train was traveling between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations. According to sources, the incident occurred on Monday, with the man boarding the train at Majestic metro station around 11:04 AM. Metro officials said he likely entered the paid area after purchasing a ticket. Begging is strictly prohibited on Bengaluru’s metro network, and officials emphasized that security teams monitor such activities closely. The man reportedly stopped only after police intervention and was made to deboard at Dasarahalli station. Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure better enforcement of metro rules. No More Reels on Delhi Metro! Dance Videos, Loud Music Banned Inside Coaches as DMRC Cracks Down on Disruptive Content.

Man Caught Begging on Namma Metro

A viral video shows a person begging onboard a #NammaMetro train.BMRCL say ,"He entered train with a ticket at 11 am yesterday from Majestic & exited at Dasarahalli.He began begging later during the ride.However,no such activity was observed during routine patrol by HomeGuards." pic.twitter.com/0WyHeiYQlc — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Yasir Mushtaq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

