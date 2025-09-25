A social media post showing workers patching a pothole in Bengaluru has drawn sharp criticism from residents, raising questions about the effective use of taxpayer money. The post came as the Greater Bengaluru Administration (GBA) launched a 90-day action plan to repair roads, clear garbage, and complete unfinished infrastructure projects. Residents tagged AI bot Grok to analyse the repair, which revealed a quick “throw-and-roll” cold mix asphalt method lacking proper edge cutting, cleaning, tack coating, or mechanical compaction. While the patch may survive 6–12 months of moderate rain, it falls short of BBMP and FHWA standards for durability. Social media users criticised the approach, sarcastically questioning its quality and cost-effectiveness, and highlighted broader issues of corruption, misuse of public space, and favouritism in city road repairs. Mahindra Scorpio-N Flips Onto Side After Falling Into Water-Filled Pothole Outside Patna Junction, SUV Owner Nitu Singh Choubey Calls Incident ‘Conspiracy To Defame Bihar Govt’ (Videos).

Bengaluru Resident Slams Quick Fix for City Roads

Dear @grok, Tax payers money is used by @DKShivakumar ji and team to fill potholes across Bengaluru. Please analyse the image & tell us if this method is scientific, will the tar layer sustain rain & is this job worth our money? Long answer only 🙏#FI pic.twitter.com/iOoNkztkLQ — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) September 24, 2025

Residents Slam Quick-Fix Pothole Patch, Question Misuse of Taxpayer Money and Durability

This is quick fix roughshod work to keep our mouths shut 🤫, this similar looking work may not be visible in locations where CM and his other minister stay, the roads will be relaid over normally looking good roads. Rest is everyone's wisdom and guess. — ¡am£€€ ☬🇮🇳 (@IamLee3609) September 25, 2025

What are you saying? That’s a world class technology 🤡 — Mindfull-Investor (@InvestMindfull) September 24, 2025

Nice patch work, next time I also pay taxes in instalments. Chor — SpiritualTRADER (@Spiritual_Trad) September 24, 2025

