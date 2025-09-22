In an unfortunate incident in Bihar, a Mahindra Scorpio-N fell into a pothole due to waterlogging outside Patna Junction. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that the pothole was left uncovered for over 20 days by BUIDCO, causing the Mahindra SUV to overturn partially. It is also learnt that all five passengers of the car were rescued safely, with no injuries reported. After the incident, the car's owner Nitu Singh Choubey, said, "Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. This is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period." Choubey blamed BUIDCO and said that it is their fault. "They created a pothole on the road and left it for 20 days. It's the rainy season. 5 people fell into it. If someone had lost their life, then who would take responsibility?" she added. She also said that there was no barricade near the pothole. "Even after my car fell, another person fell off his bike in the same pothole," she added. Meanwhile, locals said that someone or the other person fall into the pothole every day. Patna: Couple’s New Car Plunges Into Ganga River at Minar Ghat After Driver Hits Accelerator Instead of Brake; Heroic Boatmen Rescue Them in 45-Minute Operation (Watch Video).

Mahindra Scorpio-N Falls Into Pothole in Bihar's Patna, Owners Calls It Conspiracy to Defame Government

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Car owner Nitu Singh Choubey says, "Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. This is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period. This is all BUIDCO's fault. They created a pothole on the road and left it for 20 days. It's the… https://t.co/sgC9kuumNX pic.twitter.com/qFI2GlO8s7 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

Viral Video Shows the Mahindra's SUV Being Plunged Into Pothole Near Patna Junction

🚨 Patna Incident: A Mahindra Scorpio-N plunged into a water-filled pothole near Patna Junction. The pothole had been left uncovered for over 20 days by BUIDCO, causing the SUV to overturn partially. Owner Nitu Singh Choubey called it a “conspiracy against the government”… pic.twitter.com/ZHkWLPffvp — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

