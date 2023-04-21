Under Elon Musk’s new rule, ‘Twitter Blue’ paid subscription service, a premium version of the microblogging site, has replaced Twitter's conventional blue checkmarks, which were intended to identify a verified notable person. Twitter Blue is accessible in India for a monthly cost of 650 INR on the web and 900 INR on mobile devices. However, the new changes have erupted a meme fest on those who have lost their traditional blue checkmarks. Who All Lost Twitter Blue Tick? From Shah Rukh Khan to Yogi Adityanath and Virat Kohli, These Personalities No Longer Have Verified Blue Checkmark Under Elon Musk's New Rule.

Netizens Flood Twitter As People Loses Blue Checkmarks

Blue Tick - GHS 129 Dstv - GHS 510 Netflix - GHS 100 Mtn - GHS 399 Broadband - GHS 500 Other apps and subscriptions,Food, fuel, insurance, bills, laundry and others no come It’s hard growing up pic.twitter.com/XYQNf3fBlf — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 20, 2023

A User Shared Bollywood Version of Situation

'Blue Tick' Is Gone

My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not. pic.twitter.com/6ghPgfUSfX — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 20, 2023

