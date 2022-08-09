Wedding days are special to a bride and groom. After all, the day is going to mark a new beginning in their lives. However, these D-days are also peppered with unforgettable moments, mostly comical and super awkward ones. One such video doing rounds on the internet shows a bride and groom going overboard with a ritual. In fact, such is the ‘passion’ between the pair that they almost appear fighting each other right at the mandap in front of everyone.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Bengali Banter 🇧🇩🇬🇧 (@thegushti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)