Grammy award winner Meghan Thee Stallion's version of the BTS Butter remix is out now. Recently, the K-Pop stars BTS boys have teamed with Meghan Thee Stallion for the grooviest track. The song has gone viral in no time. BTS Army has taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

Watch The Original BTS Butter Remix Track Here:

Check Out BTS Army's Reactions:

Whole World is Vibing

#BUTTERTHEEREMIX is now out, and the whole world is vibing to @BTS_twt and @theestallion! 🌎🔥 See the excitement all day as people waited and then finally got to hear the #BTS_Butter remix 💋 @bts_bighit 🔗 https://t.co/fWFbJD1JyL pic.twitter.com/DueZikepz1 — Research BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) August 27, 2021

Butter And BTS Vibe

You can tell Megan enjoyed doing this remix and she brought her charisma and energy on the song which matches with Butter and BTS vibe — Nicolle⁷ 👅🧈(Slow) (@EgosShadow7) August 27, 2021

Fan Art

