BTS's J-Hope, aka Hobi, has sent ARMYs into a frenzy ever since his release from the military. From his iconic Mic Drop performance to Run BTS episodes and a selfie with G-Dragon and Lee Jung-Jae, Hobi has been taking over X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans are also buzzing with excitement over his highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Now, ARMYs are absolutely losing it over his viral Wall Dance Challenge. It seems their manifestation has finally paid off! J-Hope, who is relatively new to TikTok, just dropped a video of himself nailing the dance challenge with unmatched swag, and fans can't get enough of it. BTS’ J-Hope Donates KRW 100 Million to Support Families Affected by Jeju Air Flight 2216 Crash.

Just Look At Him

Oh Dear, Lord

HOBI DID THE WALL DANCE CHALLENGE OMG MY LIFE IS COMPLETE😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n4xsAFsFlL — shɑnny⁷⭑semi ia (@solmelts) February 6, 2025

OMG

OHMYGOSH HOBI DID THE WALL DANCE TREND CHALLENGE OMG JUNG HOSEOK pic.twitter.com/fpwAXk4oK4 — keana⁷ | 2025 BTS Year (@BTSJKHEY) February 6, 2025

Hobi Power

Run to Tiktok, Hobi just posted the wall dance challenge or whatever it’s called 😱🥰😍https://t.co/JVeTCgQAX9 — Daily Beats 🎶 (@Acabatelo_Daily) February 6, 2025

