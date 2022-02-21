BTS vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung has finally recovered from Covid-19. Following his diagnosis, Tae Tae had taken a break from social media and focused on his recovery. He shared the latest health update on his Instagram story. V posted two monochrome videos with messages written in Korean and English. As translated by a BTS fan account, the singer told fans, “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you." His message in English read, “You’re sweet to worry have a good day". BTS Army Wishes V Aka Kim Taehyung A Speedy Recovery On Twitter After He Tests Positive For COVID-19 (View Tweets).

Have A Look:

220221 V Instagram Story (1~2) thv: 걱정해주셔서 감사해요 덕분에 다 나았어요 thv: You're sweet to worry have a good dayhttps://t.co/P92zsEvE5s#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UZrFXsqqdm — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (new acc) (@ZER0XBLACK) February 20, 2022

