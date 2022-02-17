BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung recently tested positive for Covid-19 even after completing two rounds of vaccination. BTS' group’s agency Big Hit Music on February 15 released a detailed statement regarding the health status of BTS V’s health on Weverse. Just after the announcement, ARMY got crazy over the news and took to Twitter to share their concerns over V's health and prayed for his fast recovery. Twitter is full of hashtags #GetwellsoonTaehyung and #GetwellsoonV. BTS' V Tests COVID-19 Positive.

ARMY's Reaction

Get Well Soon Tae Tae

Prayers And Best Wishes For V's Recovery

#GetWellSoonTaehyung 💜 you're the sweetest loveliest kindest soul i have ever known & you'll come back stronger than ever! praying wishing and hoping each and every moment for your speedy recovery we love you taehyung stay safe & be healthy 💌 #태형이에게_우리의_사랑이닿길 ♡ pic.twitter.com/pa7W8MuysV — ً (@healwithtae) February 15, 2022

Get Better Soon Kim Taehyung

We Purple You Kim!

we're all praying for your fast recovery, baby bear 🥺🧸#GetWellSoonTaehyung#GetWellSoonV WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/5uQBPdxc7s — 𝑺𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒉 (@SephirothATGC) February 15, 2022

Watch: Kim Taehyung's Snow Flower Song

