At the yearly Prieto de la Cal in Madrid, Alejandro Conquero, the son of renowned matador The Hurricane of the Huelva, was competing. In the viral video on social media, Conquero challenges a bull while wearing a pink cape. In a turn of events, the bull rammed one of its horns into Alejandro’s back and launched him in the air. The video also shows other bullfighters trying to stop the bull. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh Video: Stray Bovine Attacks Elderly Man in Baghpat, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)