The terror of stray bulls in Uttar Pradesh is increasing day by day. A video of a stray bull allegedly attacking an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat is going viral on social media. The 14-second video clip shows two bulls standing on the streets of Baghpat when all of a sudden, one of the bulls attacks an elderly man passing by. As the video moves further, the stray bull can be seen attacking and throwing the elderly man down on the ground. The incident is said to have taken place in Dattanagar of Baleni police station area. The elderly man is said to have sustained serious injuries in the attack. Bull Dies of Electrocution in UP: Bovine Electrocuted to Death on Flooded Road in Bulandshahr (Watch Video).

Bull Attacks Elderly Man in Baghpat

