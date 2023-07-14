A terrifying video from Virginia, US, shows a dining room ceiling falling drastically on the ground. The family members watch in shock as the ceiling filled with debris suddenly collapses. The frightening incident was captured on camera. The resident's son set up the camera as he saw a crack in the ceiling, which had grown by afternoon. The crack further resulted in the crashing of the entire dining room ceiling. Luckily, no one was injured. Drug Found in Soy Sauce at US Restaurant: Japanese Steakhouse in Florida Shut After Meth Found in Soy Sauce.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

