Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Lights up for International Women's Day 2021. View Pics:

Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of #InternationalWomensDay in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/fdUDiCmzSD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)