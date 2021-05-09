#ChineseRocket Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here As Out-of-Control Long March 5B Is Set to Hit Earth Soon

What a Guess!

The Evergreen Woman Yelling at Cat Meme

True That!

LOL, Who Else Thinking the Same?

The Wait Though

Tracking the Long March 5B

Hahahaha

Nice Excuse to Skip Work on Monday!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)