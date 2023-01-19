What goes on under the ocean manages to fascinate us every time we come across something new. A recent clip shared on Twitter has gone viral for the kind of mutually beneficial relationship it portrays. In the video, a Cleaner Shrimp can be seen gliding across a Moray Eel. And true to its name, the shrimp clears away the parasites, dead skin and algae around the eel’s gills, teeth and eyes, which is more or less free food for them. The eel, on the other hand, is now cleared of its parasitic load. Check out this fascinating clip here. Creepy Creature With Sharp Teeth Found Dead on Crystal Beach! Netizens Call The Strange Eel-Like Animal 'Straight Outta The Depths Of Hell'; See Viral Pics.

Cleaner Shrimp Clears Away Parasitic Load on Moray Eel

Cleaner Shrimps and Moray Eels have a mutualistic relationship These shrimp clean parasites, dead skin and algae around the moray eel’s eyes, gills, and teeth, they get a free meal, and the eel is cleared of its parasitic load pic.twitter.com/2FbjxJTIhK — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 16, 2023

