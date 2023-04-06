In a bizarre incident that took place onboard a flight, a South African pilot had to make an emergency landing after an extra passenger was noticed on the plane. Rudolph Erasmus, the South African pilot made an emergency landing after he noticed a cobra slithering under his seat. As per reports, the pilot maintained his calm as the snake slid back under his seat as soon as he saw it. Reportedly, Erasmus was flying a small aircraft with four passengers onboard when the incident took place. After the incident came to light, many people including experts lauded the South African pilot for making a safe emergency landing after he noticed the highly venomous Cape cobra in the cockpit mid-flight. Cobra in Cockpit! Deadly Snake on Plane Forces South African Pilot To Make Emergency Landing.

Deadly Cape Cobra Rears Its Head Inside Cockpit Mid-Flight

Snake Inside Plane! South African Pilot Gets Applauded for Safe Emergency Landing After Deadly Cape Cobra Rears Its Head Inside Cockpit Mid-Flight#SouthAfricanPilot #SnakeInsidePlane #CapeCobra #Cockpit #emergencylanding https://t.co/g0k7p4UWVy — LatestLY (@latestly) April 6, 2023

