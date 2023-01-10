An Instagram reel posted by Schmidt Ocean Institute shows a terrifying dragonfish with "invisible teeth". The viral clip proves that the underwater world is equally mysterious yet fascinating. Marine biologists and material scientists have been trying to dig deep into the blue to learn more about unknown sea creatures. The footage shows the tiny and sharp translucent teeth of the ocean predator. The caption says, "Researchers (Velasco-Hogan et al.) determined that the teeth of Aristostomias scintillans are made from material similar to enamel and dentin in human teeth." Shining 'Dragon' Spotted! Rare Highfin Dragonfish Found in The Depths of California's Monterey Bay is a Delight to Look At (Watch Video).

Watch Out The Dreadful Deep-Sea Predator:

