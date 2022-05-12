The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute shared mesmerising footage of a rare highfin dragonfish shimmering in California's Monterey Bay. The dragonfish, or Bathophilus flemingi, was seen following a trajectory path. The bronze beauty was filmed on camera during a recent expedition on MBARI's Western Flyer. MBARI (Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute) shared an incredible video of the deep-sea creature on YouTube. Are These The Weirdest Sea Creatures Ever Seen? Russian Photographer Shares Underwater Pictures from Atlantic, and They Are Creepy!

Watch The Rare Dragonfish:

