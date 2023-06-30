Commuters in Delhi Metro can now carry two sealed bottles of alcohol. Earlier, carrying alcohol in Delhi Metro was completely banned. According to a statement released by DMRC or Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, a committee comprising officials from Central Industrial Security Force (the force responsible for guarding metro facilities) and DMRC reviewed the earlier order and decided that passengers can carry two sealed bottles of liquor. However, drinking will remain prohibited. The decision has drawn negative reactions from a section of netizens. A section of Twitterati is of the view that allowing passengers to carry alcohol in Delhi Metro train is wrong. "Let's declare Delhi Metro a club," a Twitter user reacted. Alcohol Allowed in Delhi Metro: DMRC Allows Commuters To Carry Two Sealed Liquor Bottles in Metro Trains on All Routes, Drinking to Remain Banned.

Alcohol in Delhi Metro: Netizens Furious Over DMRC Decision

Everybody should come on street protesting against order of dmrc allowing alcohol inside Delhi metro. This is seriously not done. — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) June 30, 2023

दिल्ली मेट्रो में अब शराब की बोतलें लेकर सफ़र करने की मिली इजाज़त. हाल-फ़िलहाल जैसे मामले दिल्ली मेट्रो में आए हैं, उसके बाद बस इसी की कमी थी. — Kamal Tiwari (@iKamalTiwari) June 30, 2023

Delhi metro commuters will now be able to carry two sealed alcohol bottles on all routes... I think this is a very wrong decision... because by the time they will catch the people who will be drinking alcohol in the metro the damage would be done by already.. think again about… — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) June 30, 2023

Declare Delhi Metro a Club!

पहले ही दिल्ली मेट्रो एक मुजरा घर बन चुका था अब केजरीवाल सरकार का एक और गिफ़्ट, दिल्ली मेट्रो में अब आप मदिरा ले जा सकते हैं, इसको मेट्रो नहीं क्लब घोषित कर देते हैं #DelhiMetro #liquor — Prashant Shastri (@i_Prashant06) June 30, 2023

दिल्ली मेट्रो में अब शराब की बोतलें ले जाने के परमिशन की क्या जरुरत थी. ऐसे ही मेट्रो में लोग कम बवाल काट रहे हैं — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)