A heart-wrenching video of a monkey attending the last rites of his caretaker has gone viral on the internet. The monkey that developed a special bond with Munna Singh, a farmer in Deoghar in Jharkhand stayed next to the person's dead body till the rituals did not end. In the video, the monkey can be seen kissing the dead body before the rituals start. Maharashtra: Monkey Attends Elderly Woman’s Funeral in Chandrapur, Video Goes Viral.

Monkey Attends Funeral of ‘Human Companion’ in Jharkhand's Deoghar

