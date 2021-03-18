Archie Comics' 'Betty High School 2021 A.D.'

👀 [Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997] pic.twitter.com/UNwjBa2gFe — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) March 16, 2021

Netizens Are Stunned!

Never thought humor can have prophecies too. Quite an incredible imagination. — Mahesh (@MaheshNYC) March 18, 2021

Some Verified Before Believing It!

That comic is shockingly prescient about online schooling: "Video monitor must remain uncovered at all times". I was a bit suspicious that this must be a hoax, but I verified that Betty #46 really did have Betty as "a student in the futuristic classrooms of 2021." — Ken Shirriff (@kenshirriff) March 16, 2021

What About Flying Cars?

Well.... This kinda happened but we still don't have flying cars — Jeremy AKA Turbo Force 1984 (@darkwingj) March 16, 2021

