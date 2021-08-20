A couple of days ago, it was reported that Zoya Akhtar is all set to launch Khushi Kapoor in a comic book-inspired film. The reports further mentioned that Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda are also part of the project. Now, when TOI reached out to Khushi's father, Boney Kapoor about her B-town debut. He was clueless. “I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about," he said.

#SuhanaKhan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and #KhushiKapoor (Boney Kapoor's daughter) to debut in a Netflix original film based on Archie Comics to be directed by Zoya Akthar. pic.twitter.com/eoSV878bxF — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 18, 2021

