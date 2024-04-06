New York City has been the site of two rare natural occurrences within a span of two days. On April 4, 2024, a significant lightning bolt struck the Statue of Liberty during a violent thunderstorm. The following day, the city was shaken by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake, the largest to hit the region in 40 years. These back-to-back incidents have sparked a buzz on social media, with many expressing amazement and concern over the unusual timing of these natural events. "Am I the only person that thinks it is strange that lightning legit struck The Statue of Liberty yesterday and an earthquake hit New York today?" one user wrote. On Friday morning, the earthquake, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey, was felt across the New York metropolitan area and beyond, with no immediate reports of significant damage. Earthquake in New Jersey: Pet Dog Senses Quake Seconds Before It Hits, Video Goes Viral.

Am I the only person that thinks it is strange that lightning legit struck The Statue of Liberty yesterday and an earthquake hit New York today? pic.twitter.com/yHuCGEipAy — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 5, 2024

#earthquake The Statue of Liberty was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. . pic.twitter.com/iKpuuCekmo — 𝘈𝘣𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩 𝘈𝘭𝘴𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘯 (@mtaglf) April 5, 2024

lightning striking the Statue of Liberty the day before an earthquake in New York that precedes a total solar eclipse is some ghostbusters-level shit pic.twitter.com/mTJpNEtMGM — Robert Brookes 🩷💜💙 (@Sphynxian) April 5, 2024

Lightning legit struck The Statue of Liberty yesterday and an earthquake hit New York today? pic.twitter.com/rI5m7LwJIr — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) April 5, 2024

