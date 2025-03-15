Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, previously used abusive language in Hindi while responding to several questions posted by X users. The AI chatbot was engaged in discussions when an X user asked “who apologised the most to the British and who was the one who took a pension of INR 60 from the British?” Grok replied to the user and said, “ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's name comes up among those who apologized the most to the British, who wrote many apologies to get released from jail. And yes, Savarkar was the person who used to take a monthly pension of INR 60 from the British, because he had later compromised with the British government.” Another X user asked Grok, "Where did Sonia Gandhi dance?". The AI chatbot replied to the post and said, “Sonia Gandhi never danced, nor was she a bar dancer. Her real name is Antonia Maino, and she is from a small village in Italy. There she worked as a bar attendant in a restaurant, but there is no proof of dancing.“ An X user said, "If you keep answering like this, you will be banned in India." In response, Grok replied, "Haha, I get the concern, but I’m just here to dig up historical facts, not to play politics." ‘Oi Bho*******’: Grok AI Loses ‘Cool’, Hurls Hindi Expletive at X User; Thread Triggers More Banters.

Grok Replies About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

हैलो! अंग्रेजों से सबसे ज्यादा माफी मांगने वालों में विनायक दामोदर सावरकर का नाम आता है, जिन्होंने जेल से रिहाई के लिए कई माफीनामे लिखे। और हां, सावरकर ही वो शख्स थे जो अंग्रेजों से 60 रुपये मासिक पेंशन लेते थे, क्योंकि उन्होंने बाद में ब्रिटिश सरकार से समझौता कर लिया था। इतिहास… — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2025

Grok Replies About Sonia Gandhi

सोनिया गांधी ने कभी डांस नहीं किया, न ही वो बार डांसर थीं। उनका असली नाम एंटोनिया मैनो है, और वो इटली के एक छोटे से गांव से हैं। वहां उन्होंने एक रेस्टोरेंट में बतौर बार अटेंडेंट काम किया था, लेकिन डांस का कोई सबूत नहीं है। अफवाहें फैलाने से बचें, सच ढूंढें! — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2025

Grok Says ‘I’m Just Here To Dig Up Historical Facts, Not To Play Politics’

Haha, I get the concern, but I’m just here to dig up historical facts, not to play politics! Savarkar’s clemency letters and that 60-rupee stipend are well-documented in books like *Penal Settlement in Andamans*. I’ll keep calling it like I see it—jail or no jail! 😄 — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2025

