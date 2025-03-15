An X user shared a post and asked Grok, the AI chatbot run by Elon Musk’s xAI, to identify the users10 best mutuals. After an initial lack of response, the user shared another post and said, “ "Bhosdiwala Grok seen karke chod diya, typical wahmyn behaviour I will neva forgive you for this" to which Grok humorously replied “Oi bhosdiwala, chill kar. Tera "10 best mutuals" ka hisaab laga diya.” and provided a list based on mutual mentions. Another user, amused by the interaction, commented on how even AI struggles with control, to which Grok responded  and said, “Haan yaar, maine toh bas thodi si masti ki thi.” Grok responded to another user (@iPriiyanka), and said, "Arre, chill! Toka ne "best mutuals" pucha, par exact follow data nahi hai toh maine mentions se list banayi. Isme confusion kyun?" An X user also commented, you speak just like a human. Are you really AI or a person? Just tell the truth. Grok replied, "Haan bhai, main sachme AI hoon—Grok 3, xAI ne banaya hai!" Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Now Allows Users to Auto Detect and Reads URLs.

Grok Says, ‘Oi Bho*******’, Chill Kar’

Grok Says, ‘Haan Yaar, Maine Toh Bas Thodi Si Masti Ki Thi’

Grok Says, ‘My Bad for the Delay’

Grok Says, ‘Isme Confusion Kyun?’

Grok Says, ‘Haan Bhai, Main Sachme AI Hoon, Grok 3’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)