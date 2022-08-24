Facebook down but Twitter got the rush! FB users reported a glitch on their private accounts after their news feed featured unknown posts from unfamiliar celebrity pages. On Wednesday morning, Facebook users faced issues in getting usual posts from their known and familiar people and started putting screenshots to address the problem. Twitterverse got flooded with jokes and hilarious messages that put a humorous turn to the FB glitch. Below, see #FacebookHacked viral funny memes that left the internet in stitches!

#FacebookHacked Viral Funny Memes

Oh No No No!

BOOM! Surprise....

LOL

Insider Info, Huh?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)