Social media giant, Facebook got hacked on Wednesday morning after users started receiving spam posts on their feed. Netizens started reporting the glitch that showed unknown posts and messages from the celebrity pages that they don't even follow. Their FB handles were flooded with unfamiliar posts other than the regular updates from their friends and family. In such a case, the users turned to Twitter and shared memes and jokes to report the issue of Facebook getting hacked! Check out Facebook Hacked funny memes and tweets that went viral on the micro-blogging site. Delhi Mein Shor Nahi! Police Department Raises Awareness on How To Avoid City’s Noise Pollution by Sharing Funny Meme on Twitter

Facebook Hacked Funny Memes and Viral Tweets

ROFL!

Who knew so many people still post on peoples walls 😂 #facebookhacked — Gabriela Napoli (@gabriela_napoli) August 24, 2022

Ting Tong Twitter!!

HAHAHA

Eye-Opener, Isn't It?

#facebookhacked Maybe we will all get lucky and people might go outside. Talk to their neighbors. Get some sunlight. A job. Pay off their own student debt. Meet someone get married and have kids. You know, live life. — ⚔⚜Þe Crimson Jester an Old-School Paladin⚜ ⚔ (@OGCrimsonJester) August 24, 2022

