Is that a Black Mamba? a King Cobra? or a Dinosaur? A viral photo of a really long snake standing up and raising its head high in air left netizens quite perplexed. After all, such a sight is not as common as one would like to believe. So, what is it? Let's find out.

Check Full Report to Find Out About 'Standing Snake'

A video was shared on social media with captions that claimed it showed a very long “snake standing up” and “raising its head.” Readers wanted to know whether it showed a king cobra, black mamba, or other kind of snake. We asked a wildlife expert. https://t.co/yiRKR9vFn3 — snopes.com (@snopes) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)