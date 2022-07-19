A claim sayingAgnipath scheme registrations are being done through the instant messaging app WhatsApp. However, the PIB fact check has debunked the fake claim and said that "Registration for all three services is only being done through their official sites."

Check Tweet:

Claim: Agnipath scheme registrations are being done through Whatsapp.#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This Claim is #Fake. ▶️ Registration for all three services is only being done through their official sites. 🔗https://t.co/Vn0eC09FmO 🔗https://t.co/TbpIuef35y 🔗https://t.co/YdjwXFXFtK pic.twitter.com/FH6YBkCGkB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 19, 2022

