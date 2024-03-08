The YouTube channel "Times Express," with over 2.7 million subscribers, has been flagged for spreading fake news regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs). PIB Fact Check reveals multiple fake claims have been made, including allegations of EVM bans, Prime Minister involvement in EVM scams, and cancellation of state elections due to tampering. The channel falsely asserts that the Supreme Court has banned EVMs, leading to re-elections in MP and Chhattisgarh, claims refuted by PIB. CJI DY Chandrachud's alleged statement on reverting to ballot papers for elections is also debunked. PIB emphasizes the danger of sharing such false videos and warns against the spread of misinformation. India Post Offering iPhone 15 As Diwali Gift? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Messages Going Viral on Social Media.

YouTube Channel ‘Times Express’ Misleads Millions

CJI DY Chandrachud says that elections will now happen through ballot papers❓ False claims made by 'TIMES EXPRESS' YT channel#PIBFactCheck 💠No such claims have been made 💠 Don't make such #Fake Channels source of News pic.twitter.com/1zKfv87uuq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 8, 2024

