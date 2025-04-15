A "high alert" notice going viral on social media is warning residents about fake government officials who are collecting data for the Census and Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The letter titled "High alert to all flat/house owners, society safety alert try to safe" claims that thieves have come up with a new way to enter houses by pretending to be Ministry of Home Affairs employees conducting a survey under the Ayushman scheme. The viral letter also said that a gang of thieves posing as government officials are trying to enter homes. However, the truth is that the notice was issued by the managing committee of a residential housing complex in Delhi, reports BOOM. Committee members of the Central Government Service Cooperative Land and Group Housing Society Limited confirmed to BOOM that the circular was issued for residents as an awareness initiative and was not a government-issued order. An X user also said that the viral letter is a hoax and not an official alert issued by the government. "Stay cautious, but don’t panic or forward unverified messages," the post read. Senior Citizens Above 75 Years of Age Do Not Have To Pay Any Taxes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Know Truth About 'High Alert' Notice Going Viral

🚨 A "high alert" notice warning about fake govt officials collecting data for census/Ayushman Bharat is circulating. **Fact-check:** This message is a HOAX & not an official govt alert. Stay cautious, but don't panic or forward unverified messages. pic.twitter.com/oE9UHbdtzk — Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) April 15, 2025

