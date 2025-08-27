Recently, the Kerala High Court set aside a single judge's order that had directed the grant of Indian citizenship to two minors of Pakistani origin. The high court bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Syam Kumar VM allowed an appeal filed by the Central government against the order of a single judge who had directed the granting of Indian citizenship to the two minors without requiring a renunciation certificate from Pakistan. The division bench of Kerala HC clarified that India does not allow dual citizenship and under the Indian law, a foreign national can be granted citizenship only after renouncing the nationality of their existing country and this applies to both adults and minors. "Unless they renounce the citizenship of Pakistan, the Citizenship Act 1955 does not grant citizenship to persons who are already citizens of another country, be it a major or a minor. The Citizenship Act of 1955 in India does not allow for dual citizenship," the court said. Father’s Name in Birth Certificate Can’t Be Changed Without Court Order and DNA Test Report, Says Kerala High Court After Payyanur Municipality Issues Revised Birth Certificate.

The Citizenship Act of 1955 in India Does Not Allow for Dual Citizenship

