A message going viral on social media claims that senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes. While the message was being circulated online, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the message was fake. While debunking the fake claim, PIB said that senior citizens above 75 years, with only pension and interest income, are exempted from filing an ITR (as per Section 194P). "Taxes, if applicable, are deducted by the specified bank after computing the income and eligible deductions," PIB said in an X post. Central Government To Increase Retirement Age of Employees to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Senior Citizens Above 75 Years of Age Do Not Have To Pay Any Taxes?

A message circulating on social media claims that senior citizens above 75 years of age will no longer have to pay taxes.#PIBFactCheck ✔️This message is #fake ✔️Senior citizens above 75 years, with only pension and interest income, are exempt from filing ITR (as per Section… pic.twitter.com/60a0alsL28 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 8, 2025

