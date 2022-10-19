There have been several rumours about menthol cigarettes like Kool menthol cigarettes are owned by the KKK. Or menthols are part of an insidious plot to harm Black people. Or they contain fiberglass. Or they’ll render a man’s winky inoperable. None of Reynolds Tobacco (Camels) and Philip Morris (Marlboro) has ties to the KKK. It is widely believed among the black community that menthol cigarettes pose an especial threat to Black people. However, these baseless rumours fails to take into account is that Black people comprise the minority of menthol cigarette smokers (25%). Similarly, there’s no fiberglass in cigarettes and all though RJR (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company) did try using a fiberglass shell on its smokeless cigarettes in 1994, it wasn’t ingested by the smoker and was more more of a housing.

Check Tweet:

It’s true that all cigarettes are bad news. However, in the realm of the rumor, menthols are especially excoriated, with a number of unusual slanders attached particularly to them. https://t.co/yJzrUuGL01 — snopes.com (@snopes) October 19, 2022

