Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, several pro-Pakistan social media accounts have been spreading false rumours. Now it is learned that the pro-Pakistan social media accounts are claiming that Pakistan has shot down an Indian Rafale fighter jet along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Kashmir. However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the news is fake. "Pakistan Army has NOT shot down any Indian fighter jet," PIB said. It further clarified that the video shared with false claim is of a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet that crashed in Maharashtra in June 2024. Pakistan Army Has Destroyed 2 Posts of Indian Army Using Mortars and Gunfire Along LoC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

Pakistan Has Shot Down an Indian Rafale Fighter Jet Along LoC in Poonch

Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that Pakistan has shot down an Indian Rafale fighter jet along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck ❌ Pakistan Army has NOT shot down any Indian fighter jet. ✅ The video… pic.twitter.com/V7JqunjTmY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)