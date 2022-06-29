Ree Drummond, better known as "The Pioneer Woman," was featured in Facebook ads that falsely claimed she had experienced sad news or that there were "allegations" against her and also endorsed CBD gummies. However, this news turned out to be fake. In reality, there were no “allegations” against Drummond, nor was there any sad or tragic news about her.

Check Tweet:

We received reader mail informing us that scammers were using food blogger, author, and Food Network TV host Ree Drummond’s image and likeness to sell a supposed “dementia solution” called Condor CBD Gummies. Jordan Liles sets the record straight. https://t.co/WhtKD8ronu — snopes.com (@snopes) June 29, 2022

