A website named "https://samagrashiksha.org" is claiming to provide jobs for various posts by posing as the official website of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. However, it must be noted that the website is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the said website is not associated with the Government of India. While debunking the fake news going viral on social media, PIB said, "For authentic info, visit: https://samagra.education.gov.in." Fake Appointment Letter Asking 'Candidates Selected Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' to Deposit Rs 4,950 Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Fake Website Claims To Provide Jobs for Various Posts

A #Fake website, 'https://t.co/jkpggN6Inv' posing as the official website of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is claiming to provide jobs for various posts.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This website is not associated with the Govt. of India ▶️For authentic info, visit: https://t.co/pCjN1ZGIMW pic.twitter.com/6ixWAd1rBC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 1, 2023

