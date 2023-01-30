An appointment letter claimed that selected candidates being appointed to the post of Customer Service Representative under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana have to deposit Rs 4950 is going viral on social media. It must be noted that the news is fake. The fake appointment letter claims that candidates have to deposit Rs 4950 in order to be appointed to the post of Customer Service Representative under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana. A fact check by PIB said that the appointment letter is bogus as no such appointment letter has been issued by the labour ministry. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

Labour Ministry Issues Appointment Letter

