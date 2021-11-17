Someone has crashed a Ferrari car on a road in Goa. Images of the crashed red-coloured Ferrari is shared by a social media user oh his official Twitter handle "That Goan Guy". The police are investigating the incident. However, the location of the accident site is not known.

Here Is The Tweet:

Someone crashed a Ferrari in Goa 👀 pic.twitter.com/WhsAmK0Klq — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) November 17, 2021

