Goa Statehood Day is celebrated on May 30 every year. On this day, Goa became part of the Indian Union as the 25th state. This year marks the 34th Goa Statehood Day. It is a special day for all the Goans as it gave the state a new identity. People of Goa are now pouring in heartwarming wishes and greetings on Twitter to celebrate the important day. Take a look:

Tourist Paradise

May 30, 1987 Goa became a full-fledged Statehood. Goa is a smallest state, tourist Paradise and kind hearted People. Its famous for its nature, culture and beautiful beaches etc. My Greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Goa State on their statehood day#GoaStatehoodDay💐🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7Qd87ZJTzo — VIJAY KUMAR CHIRUTHALA (@VChiruthala) May 29, 2021

Informative

गोंय घटक राज्य दिसाचीं परबीं 🧡✨ It was on 30th of May, 1987 that erstwhile Union Territory of Goa was accorded status of State through the Constitution (56th Amendment) Act, 1987.#Goa #Goastate #Goastatehoodday pic.twitter.com/8Pfnp5182v — Antara Amonkar (@theamonkar) May 29, 2021

Best Wishes

My best wishes to the residents of Goa on Statehood Day. May this beautiful state reach new heights of development in the coming years.#GoaStatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/KDDXfgE5lT — Prashant (@Prashan20966964) May 30, 2021

Hearty Greetings

Hearty greetings to the all brothers & sisters of Goa on occasion of their statehood day Goa known for its beautiful sea shore & architecture all over the world We wish the state entire development & progress , peace & prosperity ~Stay Home Stay Safe~#goastatehoodday 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/eJggvINV0x — Dilip Kulariya 🇮🇳 (@DilipKulariya) May 30, 2021

Beautiful State

What an erotic place. Astrology says prosperity, love are on lands around water resources as water is considered wealth controlled by Lord Moon, Lord of Wealth & love, affection, mothers, souls too. Therefore, always prefer to live on lands adjoining to water. #GoaStatehoodDay — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) May 30, 2021

