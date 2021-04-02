Netizens Observe Good Friday With Quotes and Holy Week Messages
“Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.”
-unknown-#GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/jiMRLcOwQL
— ᴮᴱYoon So Rim⁷ 🍊 (@reveluv2018) April 2, 2021
Honouring Jesus Christ's Crucifixion
It is finished ~ JOHN 19:30 .. Friday is here, but Sunday is coming 🙏🙏 🕊🌿 #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/xwUNlRJtz4
— ☘️🦋MARIA🦋☘️ (@mariaedoyle1) April 2, 2021
A Day of Hope
"It is finished" - John 19:30
He took the fault and thought of us
Love, forgiveness, grace
It's Friday, but Sunday is coming.#GoodFriday #hope pic.twitter.com/DQZiilRG9C
— AriDhani (@aridhani) April 2, 2021
People Share Holy Week Messages
Remembering the Lord's passion this #GoodFriday. ❤ Heal the world Lord. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cWmODg5QB9
— Marc Egan Bolotano 🇺🇸❤🇵🇭 (@cram86) April 2, 2021
Safe and Blessed Good Friday
Good morning!! Keep safe fam. #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Stp6inR8od
— FRANKIANA SQUAD (@FrankiAnaSquad) April 2, 2021
Watch Video: Good Friday 2021 Messages
