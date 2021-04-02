Netizens Observe Good Friday With Quotes and Holy Week Messages

“Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.” -unknown-#GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/jiMRLcOwQL — ᴮᴱYoon So Rim⁷ 🍊 (@reveluv2018) April 2, 2021

Honouring Jesus Christ's Crucifixion

It is finished ~ JOHN 19:30 .. Friday is here, but Sunday is coming 🙏🙏 🕊🌿 #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/xwUNlRJtz4 — ☘️🦋MARIA🦋☘️ (@mariaedoyle1) April 2, 2021

A Day of Hope

"It is finished" - John 19:30 He took the fault and thought of us Love, forgiveness, grace It's Friday, but Sunday is coming.#GoodFriday #hope pic.twitter.com/DQZiilRG9C — AriDhani (@aridhani) April 2, 2021

People Share Holy Week Messages

Remembering the Lord's passion this #GoodFriday. ❤ Heal the world Lord. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cWmODg5QB9 — Marc Egan Bolotano 🇺🇸❤🇵🇭 (@cram86) April 2, 2021

Safe and Blessed Good Friday

Watch Video: Good Friday 2021 Messages

