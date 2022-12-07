Google Trends has shown us the most searched pets on Google lens in the year 2022, and the list includes a lot of cats! Find out about the most-searched top pets on Google Lens worldwide, from domestic short-haired cats to hounds. Get the complete list below. Google Year in Search 2022: From Nupur Sharma to Rishi Sunak to Abdu Rozik, Top-10 Most-Searched People in India.

Get The List Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)