On May 4, 2021, a clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, welcomed nine babies into the world, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most children born in a single birth to survive. These babies, the world's only nonuplets, are about to turn three years old in May, and their parents, Abdelkader Arby and Halima Cisse from Mali, couldn't be happier with their large family. Initially, doctors thought Halima was expecting only seven babies, which was already a huge task for the couple to handle. However, upon further examination at a clinic in Mali, they discovered they were actually expecting nine children, i.e., five girls and four boys. Despite being born prematurely via Caesarean section after a pregnancy of less than seven months, all the babies had a safe birth and are now leading healthy lives. It's Nonuplets! Malian Woman Gives Birth to Nine Babies in Morocco.

