A man had a miraculous escape after he was run over by a trolley in Gujarat’s Dahod. The shocking video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video, it could be seen that a couple travelling on a bike fell due to a pothole. His head got trapped between the wheels of the trolley. As the man was wearing a helmet, he escaped unhurt. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Here Is The Video of The Incident:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)