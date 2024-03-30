World Idli Day is annually observed on March 30 to celebrate one of India's most popular breakfast dishes, the idli. In fact, according to the food delivery platform Swiggy, Idlis ranks as the second-most ordered breakfast item on the platform, closely followed by masala dosa, another healthy and delicious dish from South India. People took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share photos and videos of idli, along with sambar and chutney, as they are usually eaten to celebrate World Idli Day 2024. World Idli Day 2024: Single Swiggy User From Hyderabad Spent Rs 7.3 Lakh on Idlis in One Year.

Happy World Idli Day!

Celebrating The Yummy Idli Day

Happy World Idli Day to all pic.twitter.com/eDYWSSX1b8 — Ritesh Misra (@riteshmisra) March 30, 2024

Best Day Ever

The Sight of Idli Sambar Is *Chef's Kiss*

World Idli day today. Eat it the most traditional way ...say no to Idli burgers, cheese idlies or whatever 🥺#worldidliday pic.twitter.com/vladv12GbD — macchu (@macchu_offcl) March 30, 2024

Bring In Some Vada Too

#WorldIdliDay cannot be complete without Vade 😋 pic.twitter.com/sA6lqFE5N8 — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) March 30, 2024

