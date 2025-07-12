Bank of Baroda has issued a public clarification regarding a folk-style song titled “Bank of Baroda Main Khato Khulvayo”, currently being shared widely on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The Bank stated that it has neither authorised nor endorsed the creation or dissemination of this track and has no affiliation with it whatsoever. Bank of Baroda strictly prohibits any unauthorised use of its brand name, logo, or identity and reserves the right to pursue legal action against any misuse. The public is strongly advised to refrain from circulating or associating the Bank’s name in any misleading or potentially defamatory content that could cause reputational harm. 'Delivery Date Batao, Uthwa Lenge': Sidhi BJP MP Rajesh Mishra's Remarks on Road Construction Demand From Pregnant YouTuber Leela Sahu Sparks Row (Watch Videos).

Bank of Baroda Issues Clarification

